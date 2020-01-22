Comox Valley Chiefs win peewee hockey banner

The Smits Construction Comox Valley Chiefs tier 2 peewee rep hockey team beat Tri-Port 7-3, Sunday in Port McNeil to win the league title.

The victorious Comox Valley Chiefs tier 2 peewee rep hockey team. Players include Westin Churchill, Marcus Costantino, Max Duncan, Miguel Garcia, Eliott Horner, Colton Howell, Max Jean, Corbin Mahy, Dylan Matthews, Shayne McGuigan, Jack Rae, John Robinson, Kalin Segriff, Tayton Semenuk, Carson Smith, Walker Smits and Grady Watt. The coaches are Broc Churchill, Adam Duncan, Nathan Smits and Sandy Watt. Carmen Costantino is the manager.

The Smits Construction Comox Valley Chiefs tier 2 peewee rep hockey team beat Tri-Port 7-3, Sunday in Port McNeil to win the league title.

The banner will be hanging at Sports Centre 1 next year.

This season, the team has also won bronze at the Port Alberni tournament and silver at the JDF tournament. Next up is a provincial playoff run, starting in two weeks.

The players include Westin Churchill, Marcus Costantino, Max Duncan, Miguel Garcia, Eliott Horner, Colton Howell, Max Jean, Corbin Mahy, Dylan Matthews, Shayne McGuigan, Jack Rae, John Robinson, Kalin Segriff, Tayton Semenuk, Carson Smith, Walker Smits and Grady Watt. The coaches are Broc Churchill, Adam Duncan, Nathan Smits and Sandy Watt. Carmen Costantino is the manager.