Comox Valley Breakers lose season opener to Nanaimo

The seasons have shifted in the Comox Valley, which means women’s hockey is back in action.

In their season opener Saturday, Oct. 12, the Comox Valley Breakers hosted the Nanaimo Black Ice at Glacier Gardens Arena. The game was fast-paced with Nanaimo scoring two quick goals early in the first period. Without losing any momentum, they were able to cycle the puck around the Breakers end to score four more goals. With only 1:25 left in the first period, Kourtney Egan put the Breakers on the scoreboard with a quick shot past the Black Ice goaltender.

Nanaimo continued dominating the second half of the game, working the Breakers’ goalie hard. Despite the home team’s best efforts, the Black Ice won following a hat trick by Maddy Krassman, but not before Melissa Furlotte managed one final goal for the home team. Although the game ended early due to a collision with the Breakers goaltender, there was an immense level of sportsmanship, coupled with a genuine love of the game showed by both teams.

For more information about upcoming games or how to get involved with women’s hockey in the Valley, contact cvbreakersinfo@gmail.com or CV Breakers Women’s Hockey on Facebook.