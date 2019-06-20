Comox Valley BMXers shine at provincials

Four local BMX riders headed to Port Coquitlam June 15 to compete in the UCI BMX Provincial Championships.

Pictured, left to right John Milburn, Austin, Dane Kerluck, Oliver, Tara Bursey, Danny Bursey, Macklin Johnosn at bottom, showing off their provincial plates. Photo submitted

Not only was this a provincial final race, but it was also a qualifier for the 2020 world championships in Texas next May.

Racing couple Tara and Danny Bursey dominated the day, both becoming provincial champions, and qualifying for the world championships next year.

John Milburn attended this major race and earned an impressive silver medal in the cruiser division.

The final racer from Coal Hills was Mack Nault. Just coming back from an injury, Nault earned an impressive silver medal. Four other Coal Hills riders attended this world qualifier and finished with outstanding results.

Austin Cornbill and brother Oliver earned silver, Macklin Johnson took home the bronze, and 12-year-old Dane “the Hurricane” Kerluck joined Danny and Tara as provincial champion.

The BMX season is in full swing, and will continue all summer and into October. Practices are every Monday evening, and there are weekly races on Saturdays (will switch to weekdays in the summer). Coal Hills is an open track that is available to the public and is always welcoming to new riders. Contact coalhillsbmx1@gmail.com for more information.