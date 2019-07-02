Comox Valley Blue Devils make a splash in Nanaimo

The Courtenay Blue Devils spent Canada Day weekend at the NWRSC 54th Invitational Swim Meet in Nanaimo.

A Comox Valley Blue Devil gets set for his race at the swim meet at Lewis Park pool June 22. Photo by Erin Haluschak

The Courtenay Blue Devils spent Canada Day weekend at the NWRSC 54th Invitational Swim Meet in Nanaimo.

This is a unique meet that runs three days and has heats and finals rather than single races for individual events.

“We had an awesome meet with lots of swimmers who made finals,” said Blue Devils coach Sam Gauthier.

Highlights for this meet included Abby McDowell setting a new girls’ Division 6 club record in the 50-metre fly with a time of 33.42 and Eli Blasco taking 17 seconds off his 100-metre fly, which Gauthier identified as a “hard thing to do for a 15-year-old.”

Gauthier also recognized Blasco for his leadership over the weekend assisting the novice swimmers.

The next event for the Blue Devils will be the Campbell River Invitational on July 6-7.