Comox Valley adventure relay race cancelled

After careful consideration and in light of the latest information from federal and provincial health agencies, the Comox Valley Snow to Surf Society has decided to cancel the 2020 Royal LePage Comox Valley Snow to Surf Relay Event.

The 37th annual multi-sport race — which starts at Mount Washington and finishes at the Comox Marina — had been scheduled for April 26. It includes downhill and cross-country skiing, running, cycling, canoeing and kayaking.

“The health and safety of racers and volunteers is our top priority, and at this time, several health agencies in North America have recommended cancelling large gatherings,” society president Rick Gibson says in a statement. “Although the federal Ministry of Health continues to assess the health risk to Canadians as low in regards to the coronavirus, we feel it’s in the best interest of our racers and volunteers to cancel the event this year.”

Normally, there are no refunds. However, in light of the seriousness of the situation, the society will draw from its financial reserves and refund everyone’s entry in full.

“Please be patient as it may be a few weeks before we get to the cheque writing,” Gibson said.

