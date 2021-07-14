Comox Valley 55+ baseball team wins in Port Alberni

The Comox Valley 55+ ball team travelled to Port Alberni on Saturday. For the Port Alberni 55+ Cubs team, it was a really big deal. Although Port Alberni has produced many great ball players, an older division of the game has never taken off – this was the start of the take-off!

The new Comox Valley 55+ men's baseball team played its first-ever organized game on Saturday, June 12, against a team from Port Alberni. The two squads posed for a photo afterward. The Alberni squad won that game, and the Comox Valley team returned the favour, beating Port on their home diamond July 10. Photo supplied

There was an impressive crowd on hand for the opener, and the fans were treated to an enjoyable display of oldtimer baseball. The teams matched five-run outputs in the third inning, and the Port held a 6-5 lead until another five-run sixth put the Comox team ahead for good. The Cubs made it close with three runs in the last couple of innings, but any thought of a serious rally was snuffed out by the defence. Final score was 11-9.

The next game will be this Saturday, July 17, at 1 p.m., at Highland Field in Comox. Drop by to cheer on the (mature) of summer!

