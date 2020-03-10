Comox Tennis Club opens for season March 14

On Saturday, March 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Comox Tennis Club (175 Stewart St.) will open up for the 2020 season.

This is a great opportunity for new players and seasoned vets alike to drop in to meet other club members and find out about the friendly and active Comox Tennis Club.

Joining is simple and can be done on-line at https://comoxvalleytennis.org.

The club executive will be on hand to answer questions and provide information about league play, social events, volunteer opportunities and all that the club has to offer. There will be help to sign up on-line, sign up for league play, or register young players for the junior programs. Coffee and donuts will be served.

All tennis players are welcome to join the Comox Valley Tennis Club. Bring your racquet and wear your tennis togs; this is a good chance to find others of similar ability and start the season by heading out to the court to hit some balls. Some activities regularly hosted by the club include new members drop-ins for six Fridays starting on March 20 at 5:00 pm, interclub visits, the grand opening in April, fun social tennis mixers, and a club Christmas party. There are singles and doubles leagues starting in early May.

The highly successful and fun junior program will run again under the direction of coach Simon Richards.

The Comox Valley Tennis Club (CVTC) is a non-profit organization dedicated to expansion of tennis, “the Sport of a Lifetime”, in the valley. The club organizes leagues and tournaments for its members and hosts open events where players from other communities are invited to participate. The club maintains membership in Tennis BC as an Outdoor Community Club.

Comox Valley Record