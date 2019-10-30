Comox powerlifter wins two golds at worlds

Comox teenager Zara Nybo won a pair of gold medals at the world powerlifting championships, Friday, Oct. 25 in Limerick, Ireland.

Zara Nybo won the junior and open divisions in her weight class at the world powerlifting championships in Ireland. Photo supplied

The 18-year-old won the junior (15-19 years) and open divisions in the 82.5 kilogram category at the IPL (International Powerlifting League) drug-tested event.

“I broke all my own previous CPL Canadian records that I set in the spring of 2019, in the 82.5kg junior female 16-17-year division,” Nybo said by email. “I am incredibly proud to be bringing home two gold medals for Canada.”

In total, Team Canada placed third and broke 19 IPL world records at the event.

Nybo completed all nine of her attempts on the platform. Her final numbers for each lift were 127.5 kg for squat, 75kg for bench and 152.5kg for deadlift.

She said the victories aren’t simply due to natural talent.

“I’ve worked with my coach and nutritionist one-on-one to get ready to compete on a world stage,” she said. “My goal as an athlete is to be a healthy role model. To show my brother and sister if they work really hard for something, there is a possibility it will come true.”

Nybo, who hails from California, trains at Wild + United Athletics in Courtenay. She corresponds online with her coach, Avi Silverberg, who lives in Alberta. Her nutrition coach is Maggie Morgan.

“I wake up every morning wanting to train harder and recover better with the sole purpose of doing my best,” Nybo said. “It doesn’t matter what other competitors are doing because at the end of the day I can only control myself and my actions. I want to be a role model to every young girl and boy out there that kindness is a strength and work ethic is cool.”

Follow Nybo on Instagram: @zaranybo

