Comox pitcher selected for all-star game

Jacob Volkers of Comox, a pitcher on the Parksville Royals, has been selected to play in the B.C. Premier Baseball League all-star game on Saturday, June 15 in Langley.

The left-hander has been the Royals most consistent starter, and one of the team’s leading hitters this season, according to the Royals website. With an ERA of 3.21, Volkers threw a complete game, seven-inning no-hitter against the Okanagan Athletics on May 5. He is hitting .357 with an on-base percentage of .455.

After graduating from high school, Volkers will play for the Miles Community College baseball team in Montana this fall.

Aside from baseball, Volkers was a key member of the senior boys basketball team at Mark Isfeld Secondary which qualified for this year’s provincial tournament. He was named Isfeld’s senior male athlete of the year, and earned a Big Bear Award. The latter is given to those who have been a top three player on more than one school sports team.