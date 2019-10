Judo season has started with a bang for 12-year-old Dakota Sanzana of Comox, who won a gold medal in the U16 middle heavyweight division at the Rainier Cup Judo Championships, Saturday in Lakewood, Wash.

This was the third year Dakota has competed at the regional tournament, which is sanctioned by USA Judo.

This weekend, she competes at the Abbotsford International Judo Championships.