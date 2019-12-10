Comox high school fifth at senior boys basketball tournament

Josh Taylor of Highland takes a free throw with seven seconds left in the fourth quarter in a tight game versus Reynolds.

The Highland Raiders senior boys basketball competed at the Pacific Christian Academy Invitational tournament, last weekend in Victoria.

Game one was an intense, competitive game versus the host team. The Pacers hit the boards first with a three-pointer that set the tone for the entire game. Jasper Bodie and Josh Taylor both contributed three-pointers in the first quarter but after a tight match, the game ended with a difficult 64-74 loss for Highland, knocking them out of the running for first place.

Game two saw Highland meet up with their former rivals, the Kwalikum Condors. The Condors seemed ready to play during the first quarter but the Raiders stole the show with every player out making a mark. The most notable contributors were Luke Yeo with a whopping 16 points, Sam Ezzy and Will Derksen each with 12 points, and Winsland Mencio with nine points.

Highland played Reynolds Secondary in the third game. The first quarter left Highland with a lead of 29-16, and they carried that lead through all four quarters with a final score of 73-69. The Raiders were led by Derksen with 16 points, Yeo with 14, Ezzy with 11, and Taylor and Matt Garrett each with three.

The Raiders placed a respectable fifth at the tournament.

Highland next plays tonight (Dec. 10) in Chemainus. They return to their home turf for a game against Brooks on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 4 p.m. Come enjoy the free entertainment.