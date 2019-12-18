The Highland seniors boys basketball team lost a close game to Brooks of Powell River Tuesday at Highland. Pictured for the Raiders are #24 Will Derksen, #4 Matt Garrett and #2 Sam Ezzy. Scott Stanfield photo

Comox basketball team loses seesaw game to Powell River

The Highland Raiders seniors boys basketball team hosted Brooks Secondary of Powell River Tuesday.

The visitors held a 29-25 lead at the half. Highland came back to hold a 47-44 lead at the end of the third quarter, making for an exciting finish to the seesaw battle.

It came down to the wire, with Brooks prevailing by a score of 61-59 at the final buzzer.

