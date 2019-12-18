Comox basketball team loses seesaw game to Powell River

The Highland seniors boys basketball team lost a close game to Brooks of Powell River Tuesday at Highland. Pictured for the Raiders are #24 Will Derksen, #4 Matt Garrett and #2 Sam Ezzy. Scott Stanfield photo

The Highland Raiders seniors boys basketball team hosted Brooks Secondary of Powell River Tuesday.

The visitors held a 29-25 lead at the half. Highland came back to hold a 47-44 lead at the end of the third quarter, making for an exciting finish to the seesaw battle.

It came down to the wire, with Brooks prevailing by a score of 61-59 at the final buzzer.