Comox athlete pitches at inaugural all-star game

Comox pitcher Jacob Volkers represented the Parksville Royals at the inaugural BC Premier Baseball League all-star game on the weekend in Langley. Christian Stewart Photography

The 18-year-old left-hander has been the Royals most consistent starter, and one of the team’s leading hitters this season.

The Grade 12 student at Mark Isfeld Secondary was named the school’s senior male athlete of the year, and earned a Big Bear Award, given to top players on more than one school team. He also won the top academic award for Grade 12 students.

This fall, Volkers will be playing on the ball team at Miles Community College in Montana.