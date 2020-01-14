Community Day 2020 at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Kimberley Alpine Resort (KAR) held their annual Community Day event on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Every year, KAR hosts Community Day as a way to give back to the community with a free day of skiing and snowboarding.

Locals from Kimberley, Cranbrook, TaTa Creek, Skookumchuck, Wasa and surrounding areas were able to get a free ski pass with proof of local residency.

This year’s Community Day was a success, with the hill having received over 14cm of fresh powder for locals to enjoy.

KAR also donates proceeds from the annual barbecue at Community Day to a local group or initiative. Proceeds from this year’s barbecue will be going towards the Kimberley Volunteer Ski Patrol.

Photos courtesy of Colby Katzberg and Kimberley Alpine Resort.