Communities come together to host Carpet Bowling Provincials

It took several villages to bring everyone together for the 2019 Provincial Carpet Bowling Championships held Apr. 30 to May 4.

Winners of the gold medal in the 4s, at the Provincial Carpet Bowling Championships went to Little Fort residents (l-r) Sharon March, Pete and Linda Verhoeven, and Hector Denton.Submitted photo:

Little Fort and Barriere hosted the championships, thanks to a lot of help from the businesses in Clearwater, Kamloops, Barriere, and Little Fort, as well as funding from the Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD) and the North Thompson Communities Foundation.

“The hosting of the championship event in the North Thompson Valley all started when The Young at Heart Bowlers in Little Fort approached Little Fort Recreation Society to see if the idea was doable,” says Linda Verhoeven ( an organizer and competitor), “The women of Little Fort embraced the idea, and true to their word, pitched in wholeheartedly, and we could not have done it without them.”

Verhoeven tells that Donna Smith took on the task of hosting the carpet bowling pairs in Barriere due to the need for another hall to accommodate all of the championship games required within the four days.

“We thank the Barriere Senior’s Centre where the games were held for all of their help as well,” said Verhoeven.

She also noted that Jo-Anne Livingstone and Crystal Hartfield planned and orchestrated the bake day, as well as scheduled lunches, prepared the banquet, shopped, “and worked, worked, worked”. The Pittmans prepared two delicious lunches and “also worked”.

Verhoeven said, “Maureen Brown gathered her musical group to rescue us when the Silvertones, who were scheduled to play at our banquet, suddenly lost one of their band members and couldn’t attend. Maureen’s group was amazing.”

She also noted that the music was so well received that Prince George wants to hire them for the Provincial Championships next year.

“Nina Clearwaters came from Kamloops and donated her time to be Little Fort’s head umpire,” said Verhoeven, “And there were a lot of volunteers not mentioned by name but appreciated just the same.”

Money from a North Thompson Communities Foundation grant was used to “beautify” the tables in Little Fort, and to purchase numerous baking supplies. The TNRD also provided money for fruit, and miscellaneous expenses. Businesses donated gifts for both the Jack Livingstone Fun Day event and the Provincials.

“The participants were quick to comment that the four days were a success,” said Verhoeven, “It was a lot of work, but well worth it. It turned out so well, and we had such great support.”

Results of 2019 Provincial Carpet Bowling Championships:

Gold in 4’s: Hector Denton, Linda Verhoeven, Pete Verhoeven and Sharon March from Little Fort.

Silver in 4’s: Ray Andrews, Marilyn Carson, Allan Parker and Bob Currie from Smithers.

Bronze in 4’s: Joyce Luecke, Fred Luecke, Cindy Shillito and Dal Kimberley from Vancouver Island.

Gold in 3’s: Marie Lewis, Roland Phoenix, Louise Phoenix from Kamloops, who won all of their games.

Silver in 3’s: Hector Denton, Linda Verhoeven and Sharon March from Little Fort.

Bronze in 3’s: Sue Pinkerton, Joyce Bueckert and Dot Verboom from 100 Mile House.

Gold in pairs: Joyce and Fred Luecke

Silver in pairs: John and Leslie Harvey from Prince George.

Bronze in pairs: John and Leslie Harvey from Fraser Lake.