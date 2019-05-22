Comets blast off at Victoria track meet

With the Track and Field season nearing its halfway point this weekend, Campbell River's high-flying Comets are showing off some early season success after the first two of five meets this season.

The Campbell River Comets competed at the Dogwood Meet in Victoria last weekend. Photo submitted

Last weekend a small but strong team of 12 Comets athletes competed at the annual Dogwood Invitational meet in Victoria. Nine year old Kaylie Lofstrom, in only her 2nd meet of since joining the Comets this year, led the medal haul with 5 gold and 1 silver in her events. Not to be outdone, her older brother Ryan Lofstrom took home 4 golds and 2 silvers in his events.

There were other notable performances from Victoria Hoffman who won 4 golds in her events with her older sister Elisabeth taking 3 golds and 1 silver. Mom Stefanie (and Comets coach) competed alongside Kathleen Wright in the masters category showing the young athletes that Track & Field is lifelong sport.

Stefanie finished with 2 golds, 1 silver, and one 4th place finish in her events while teammate Kathleen finished with 2 golds and 1 silver. Kathleen’s son, Logan competed in three events in the JD13 category, achieving silver in all three.

Results from all competing Comets athletes are as follows:

Kaylie Lofstrom JD 9

1st Lofstrom, Kaylie 60m 10.38

1st Lofstrom, Kaylie 100m 17.17

2nd Lofstrom, Kaylie 60mHur 13.78

1st Lofstrom, Kaylie HJ 0.95m

1st Lofstrom, Kaylie LJ 3.14m

1st Lofstrom, Kaylie SP 5.00m

Victoria Hoffman JD 11

1st Hoffman, Victoria 100m 14.80

1st Hoffman, Victoria 60mH 11.05

1st Hoffman, Victoria Disc 18.02m

1st Hoffman, Victoria Jav 14.77m

Chloe Merwin JD 11

6th Merwin, Chloe 60m 10.13

8th Merwin, Chloe 100m 16.47

7th Merwin, Chloe 200m 35.35

5th Merwin, Chloe LJ 3.00m

Elisabeth Hoffman JD 13

1st Hoffman, Elisabeth 100m 13.55

2nd Hoffman, Elisabeth 300m 46.45

1st Hoffman, Elisabeth Disc 25.24m

1st Hoffman, Elisabeth Jav 26.43m

Stefanie Hoffman Masters

4th Hoffman, Stefanie 100m 16.09

2nd Hoffman, Stefanie SP 6.69m

1st Hoffman, Stefanie Disc 20.57m

1st Hoffman, Stefanie Jav 19.86m

Kathleen Wright Masters

2nd Wright, Kathleen 100m 15.01

1st Wright, Kathleen LJ 4.18m

1st Wright, Kathleen SP 7.96m

Hunter Misener JD 9

3rd Misener, Hunter 60m 12.31

5th Misener, Hunter 100m 19.71

4th Misener, Hunter 60mH 14.75

2nd Misener, Hunter LJ 2.67m

Edwin Clements JD 10

5th Clements, Edwin 60m 10.44

6th Clements, Edwin 100m 16.57

5th Clements, Edwin LJ 2.80m

6th Clements, Edwin Disc 8.85m

4th Clements, Edwin Jav 12.58m

Jason Lee JD 11

2nd Lee, Jason 60m 9.25

7th Lee, Jason 100m 15.22

4th Lee, Jason 200m 31.80

3rd Lee, Jason 60mH 11.95

2nd Lee, Jason LJ 3.65m

4th Lee, Jason Disc 12.40m

8th Lee, Jason Jav 11.97m

Ryan Lofstrom JD 12

1st Lofstrom, Ryan 100m 13.97

1st Lofstrom, Ryan 200m 28.94

1st Lofstrom, Ryan 300m 46.47

2nd Lofstrom, Ryan HJ 1.25m

1st Lofstrom, Ryan SP 8.98m

2nd Lofstrom, Ryan Disc 17.98m

Rhys Merwin JD 13

5th Merwin, Rhys 100m 15.50

2nd Merwin, Rhys 200m 32.31

5th Merwin, Rhys LJ 3.79m

4th Merwin, Rhys SP 7.64m

Logan Wright JD 13

2nd Wright, Logan 100m 13.15

2nd Wright, Logan LJ 4.44m

2nd Wright, Logan SP 9.97m