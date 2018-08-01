Comets become stars at BC Summer Games

Left to right: Diego Christianson-Barker, Luke Dirom and Trent Perras all returned from the BC Summer Games with medals, and the rest of the Campbell River Comets performed well, too.

Six athletes from the Campbell River Comets Track and Field Club have returned from the BC Summer Games, bringing home several top finishes and medals.

Fresh off the Provincial Championships the weekend before, Luke Dirom and Trent Perras repeated their provincial medal performances at the games.

Dirom didn’t disappoint as top seed and won the gold medal in Javelin with a personal best throw of 48.51 meters.

Perras, competing in the Hammer event, threw 43.96 meters, earning him a bronze medal.

“What’s even more impressive,” says Comets president and coach Andrea Dirom, “is that these boys are competing against other athletes with full training facilities. We have limited track facilities in Campbell River, and many of our athletes are forced to train part-time in other communities just to have access to adequate equipment.”

Both Dirom and Perras will be attending the Legion National Track and Field Championships in August, after achieving the standard qualifications for their events.

Diego Christianson-Barker claimed a silver medal with an outstanding performance in the 2,000 meter race.

“After telling Diego at earlier meets to try and stay with the leaders for as long as he could,” says coach Vince Sequeira, “my heart sank when the gun went off and the leader took off like a rocket.” However, when Christianson-Barker maintained his spot just off the leader for the duration of the race, Sequeira was more than impressed. “I was further blown away when he managed to hang on with an awesome finishing kick to claim the silver medal.”

While not on the podium, Faith Barton, Tyza Skuse and Anna Chatterson also performed well at the games. Barton placed fourth in shot put, Skuse came sixth in pole vault and Chatterson earned a fourteenth place in the 1200 meter race.

“Our comet athletes would like to recognize the dedication of their coaches and the club’s support in helping them get prepared for the games, provincials and nationals,” says Dirom. “The results speak to the determination of our athletes, as well.”

Full results:

Faith Barton

Shot Put – 4th – 9.26m

80 Hurdles – 17th – 15.42sec

Anna Chatterton

Javelin – 15th – 19.78m

1,200m – 14th – 4:11.09

Tyza Skuze

300 Hurdles – 10th – 53.35

Pole Vault – 6th – 2.30m

Diego Christiansen-Barker

2,000m – 2nd – 5:59.73 (SILVER)

1,200m – 6th – 3:27.62

Javelin – 11th – 28.49m

Luke Dirom

Javelin – 1st – 48.51m (GOLD)

Discus – 4th – 42.07m

Shot Put – 14th – 9.42m

Trent Perras

Hammer – 3rd – 43.96 (BRONZE)

Discus – 5th – 37.81m