Column: Forestry Hockey League Week 7 highlights

After being embarrassed last week 8-3 by Fraser River, Bear was taking no prisoners as they ran roughshod over a struggling Blue Collar bunch in the 8-1 laugher.

Leading the candy stripers to their first victory since early October was Jason “Fright-night” Forman, who did some early trick-and-treating with a hattrick and an assist. Reversing that combo was Wade “Vincent” Price, who converted a pretty three-way passing play and bobbed for a trio of apples. Also having productive mornings were “Christopher” Lee Naeth with a pair of blockbusters’ as Kris “Needle in the” Hayman scored one and earned his first two assists of the season.

Meanwhile, in the old rink, Serenity were full value for a 6-4 victory over Fraser River which was their third win in a row. Doing his best to be the top Johnson in the scoring race was Jordan “Senior” Johnson, who scored three of his teams first four goals as “Mighty” Quinn Miller dished out a trio of amazing assists.

Also having solid outings were Nathan “The Last” Strand who collected a pair of helpers as Colin “Clutch” Keis scored the winner to go with an assist. Coming off the bench to earn his second consecutive victory between the pipes for the Builders was Aaron “The Hammer” Hames, whose new pads are allowing him to control rebounds like a pro.

Meanwhile, in the Fraser River garage, the effort was there but they should have saved a bit of their puck luck from last week. Skating and shooting like a whirling dervish was Levon “Young Gun” Johnson, who scored a pair of beauties which sandwiched an unassisted marker by Ian “Heartbreaker” Hannah. Notching his first goal since the last game of the 2017-18 season was Dave “Kim” Carnes who also collected an assist for good measure.

Steve Dodge is a regular Observer contributor and a member of Quesnel’s Forestry Hockey League.