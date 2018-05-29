College dreams come true for Valley athletes

A proud group of Comox Valley student athletes are the latest to join an amazing number of Valley athletes who have moved on to play at the college, university, national and professional levels.

Joining an already impressive number of Comox Valley collegiate student athletes are Sarah McKillican (Mt. Royal University volleyball), Olivia Sellentin ( St. FX soccer ), Ronnie Postnikoff (University of North Dakota golf) and Thomas Green (Cuesta College baseball). These student athletes have been inspired by many other local athletes including Abigail Rigsby (Oklahoma Christian University golf), Kolten Almgren (UBC golf), Chloe Gummer (VIU soccer), Alex Jones (Queen’s soccer), Lizzie Gummer (Harvard track), Adam McKillican (UBC baseball) and Brooke Lamoureaux (U of Akron swimming), to name a few.

The common ingredients for success — according to Bill Green, a college athletic recruiting consultant who has worked with hundreds of families — are parents, programs, passion, practice and plans. The college recruiting process is a game that needs to be mastered by families, and these families have done just that. These athletes and parents have worked harder and smarter to achieve their goals, and should be proud of their accomplishments.

Green will be sharing the GET THERE Recruiting Program and the PACE Program, a series of courses designed for busy student athletes by SD71 NIDES Navigate School on Tuesday, June 5 at 6:30 p.m. at Mark Isfeld Secondary. Admission is free. Parents and athletes of all ages and sports are encouraged to attend. Top NCAA recruiters have called these programs the “missing link in the college recruiting process.”

Highlighting the success of these Valley athletes will inspire young student athletes and parents to follow their dreams, take charge of their lives, and design their futures around their academic and athletic passions.