Colin Miller returning to Abbotsford Soccer Association

Colin Miller is back with the Abbotsford Soccer Association.

The former Canada men’s national soccer team player and coach will take on the role of Technical Lead, Divisional and Adult Programs for the ASA.

The announcement was officially made on Thursday, April 15.

“I’m thrilled to be back with my hometown club,” stated Miller in a press release. “This is the club that gave me my first coaching opportunity after my playing career ended in 2000. ASA is a very forward-thinking club and has had great leadership through its board and Technical Director, Ian Knight. I hope with the vast experience I’ve gained over the years that I can be a benefit to the coaches and players as well as working closely with Ian. The future looks very bright at ASA with numbers steadily rising. The programs being discussed and implemented will ensure there will be development for every level of player and coach here at ASA. I’m looking forward to meeting and working with the players and coaches of the club.”

Miller made 61 appearances as player for Canada, including as a member of the only Canadian team to appear in the FIFA World Cup in the 1986 event in Mexico. The defender also played professionally in both North America and Europe.

He was the ASA’s original head coach before moving on to coaching stints with Derby County in the English Premier League, the Vancouver Whitecaps, and most recently with FC Edmonton of the NASL. He was also recently announced as the new colour commentator for the Whitecaps radio broadcasts, which will air on AM730.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Colin back with the ASA,” stated club president John Werrell. “As we work towards building on our Canada Soccer Association Quality Soccer Provider designation, we see the addition of a coach with Colin’s experience and background as the next step in our goal of attaining a Canada Soccer Club Licence.”

Ian Knight, the ASA’s Technical Director, said Miller’s return is a bit of good news after the passing of Abbotsford soccer legend Barry Crocker earlier this month.

“At a time when we at ASA are deeply saddened by the recent passing of Barry Crocker, the timing of Colin’s appointment is very poignant,” Knight stated. “With the terrific support of the ASA Board, I am delighted to welcome Colin back to the club at this time.”

Knight continues, “With an unprecedented pedigree within the game, Colin will have a huge impact on all technical programs at ASA, with specific focus on the U13-Adult operations. I look forward to the exciting times ahead as we roll out several new initiatives, starting this spring and summer, with more planned for the 2021/22 fall season.”

For more on the ASA, visit abbotsfordsoccer.com.

