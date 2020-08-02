Coldstream, Vernon golfers crack top-100 at B.C. Amateur

Coldstream’s Braxton McDonald had the low score among North Okanagan golfers at the 118th B.C. Men’s Amateur Golf Championships played in Kelowna. The local teen had a score of 10-over par 226 to finish in 77th in a field of 144. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

A Coldstream teenager had the best North Okanagan result out of five golfers that teed off in the field of 144 at the 118th annual B.C. Men’s Amateur Golf Championship, played July 27-29 at the Okanagan Golf Club in Kelowna.

Braxton McDonald of the Vernon Golf and Country Club shot rounds of 73-76-77 to finish at 10-over-par 226 and in 77th place.

Braeden Cooper of VGCC and Ryan Vest of Predator Ridge Resort finished tied for 86th at 12-over 228. Cooper fired rounds of 75-80-73, while Vest finished with two rounds of 73 after opening with a 10-over 82.

Austin Armanini of Predator Ridge had rounds of 78-79-80 to finish at 237, 21-over, and in a tie for 121st place.

Jaden Steinke of VGCC withdrew following a second-round 6-over 78. He opened with an 80.

The prestigious event was won by Duncan’s Tristan Mandur of Duncan Meadows Golf Club at 10-under 206. He was one shot better than Abbotsford’s Daniel Swanson of the Guildford Golf and Country Club, and A.J. Ewart of Coquitlam, who plays out of The Vancouver Golf Club.

The tournament also encompassed the B.C. Junior Boy’s Championship. McDonald’s scores left him in 21st position overall among juniors. Vest was tied for 24th and Armanini was tied for 41st.

Victoria’s William Bishop of the Victoria Golf Club won the championship at 3-under 213, scoring a one-shot victory over Delta’s Russell Howlett of Beach Grove Country Club and Esquimalt’s James Swan from the Gorge Vale Golf Club.

Kelowna’s Cooper Humphrey’s, who won the two Okanagan stops at Predator Ridge and the Okanagan Club on the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour leading up to the provincial championships, placed tied for sixth at 3-over. Humphreys, who finished third in the 2019 B.C. Men’s Amateur tournament, was tied for 31st in the field on his home course.

READ MORE: Vernon golfers finish top-three at Maple Leaf junior event

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star