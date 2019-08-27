Coldstream swimmer cracks top-six in pair of Parapan Am Games events

Jacob Brayshaw, 16, made his Games debut Monday, recording a fifth- and sixth-place result

Coldstream’s Jacob Brayshaw had a pair of top-six finishes in his Parapan Am Games swimming debut for Canada Monday in Lima, Peru. (Facebook photo)

Coldstream’s Jacob Brayshaw made his swimming debut for Canada at teh Parapan Am Games in Lima, Peru Monday.

Brayshaw, 16, who suffers from muscular dystrophy, made finals in the 200-metre freestyle and 150m Individual Medley.

Brayshaw was sixth in the free, finshing in eight minutes 34.66 seconds, and finished fifth in the IM in 6:45.45.

READ MORE: Coldstream swimmer primed for Peru

The W.L. Seaton Secondary Grade 12 student is slated to compete in four more events before the Games conclude Friday.

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.