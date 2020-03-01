Coldstream girls crack BC top-15

The Kalamalka Lakers finished in 13th place at B.C. Juniors Girls Basketball Championships in Langley. (Photo submitted)

They entered the B.C. Junior Girls Basketball Championships rated 22nd out of 24 teams.

The Kalamalka Lakers left nine places higher.

The Lakers finished 13th in Langley with a record of 3-2.

After splitting their first two games on opening day, which included a stunning 57-51 upset of 11th-ranked Seaquam Seahawks of Delta in their opener, the Coldstream ladies went 2-1.

In their first game of the Showcase Bracket (for ninth-to-16th place), the Lakers fell 53-27 to Okanagan rivals Sa-Hali Sabres of Kamloops. Lily Lee and Kristen Francks each led Kal with seven points.

Kal then disposed of the Fleetwood Park Dragons of Surrey, 64-56, behind 19 points from Lee, 15 from Francks and 11 from Olivia Collins, which included three, three-point shots.

The Lakers finished the tournament by holding off the Yale Lions of Abbotsford 61-55. Brooklyn Lewis led Kal with 20 points, Lee added 18 and Collins had 15.

The Okanagan champion and No. 1-ranked Dr. Knox Falcons of Kelowna won the B.C. title, stopping the St. Michael’s University Blue Jags of Victoria 52-48 in the final.

