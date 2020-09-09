Cohort structure announced for KIJHL season

The KIJHL returns to the ice Nov. 13, albeit without the Spokane Braves, Beaver Valley Nitehawks and 100 Mile House Wranglers. Photo Jim Bailey.

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) has announced its cohort structure and groupings for the 2020/21 regular season, which is set to begin on Friday, Nov. 13 with all teams playing a 30-game schedule.

In order to meet the guidelines set forth by the B.C. Provincial Health Officer and Phase 3 of viaSport’s “Return to Sport” framework, KIJHL clubs will be placed into one of five cohorts. There will be a pair of four-team cohorts as well as a trio of three-team cohorts.

Related read: Beaver Valley Nitehawks withdraw from 2020-21 season

In order to provide an equitable travel schedule and maximize the number of potential opponents, the season will be split into two phases for clubs participating in four-team cohorts and three phases for those clubs in three-team cohorts.

Phase 1 will begin on Nov. 13 and run for a total of six weeks, concluding Saturday, Dec. 19. All teams will play a total of 12 games during Phase 1, which will see cohorts comprised of the following teams:

Four cohort teams:

Columbia Valley Rockies, Creston Valley Thundercats, Fernie Ghostriders and Kimberley Dynamiters.

Castlegar Rebels, Grand Forks Border Bruins, Nelson Leafs and Osoyoos Coyotes.

Three cohort teams:

Kelowna Chiefs, Princeton Posse and Summerland Steam.

Golden Rockets, Revelstoke Grizzlies and Sicamous Eagles.

Chase Heat, Kamloops Storm and North Okanagan Knights.

On Saturday, Jan, 2, Phase 2 will begin following a 14-day Christmas break and the teams in each cohort will shift. For clubs in four-team cohorts, Phase 2 will run through the remainder of the regular season and include a total of 18 games (six against each opponent).

For the three-team cohorts, Phase 2 will last a total of four weeks through Jan. 23 and include eight regular season games (four against each opponent).

Clubs in three-team cohorts will see the season conclude with eight additional games as part of Phase 3 following an additional 14-day break. Beginning February 5th, the composition of the three-team cohorts will change again for another four week period that includes eight games (four against each opponent).

Clubs in three-team cohorts will also play two additional games against a regional opponent in order to complete a 30-game regular season schedule.

The KIJHL will announce its playoff structure at a later date, as guidelines concerning Phase 3 competition and cohorts may change before March 2021.

sports@trailtimes.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Trail Daily Times