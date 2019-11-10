Cody Swan sets all-time franchise point record with Summerland Steam

"To break the all-time points record has been pretty surreal for me."

A Williams Lake hockey player is now the all-time leading scorer for the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s Summerland Steam.

Cody Swan — one of four Williams Lake players shoring up the roster of the Steam alongside his brother, Justin Swan, Tyson Conroy and Coring Loring — had countless friends and family in attendance Friday, Nov. 2 when the Steam rolled in to face the 100 Mile House Wranglers for the history-making moment.

Despite a 4-2 loss, Swan was able to pick up a puck in his own zone in the second period and break away up the left-wing side to find himself on a two-on-one with teammate Lane French.

Swan faked a pass to French, then beat Wranglers goaltender Vince Benedetto over the glove for his eighth of the season, 52nd KIJHL goal and 149th career point.

With the goal, Swan finds himself in sole possession of the all-time lead for points for the Steam franchise, passing former captain Paulsen Lautard (2013-2016).

“When I first came down here I was just focused on making the team, so to break the all-time points record has been pretty surreal for me,” Swan told the Tribune.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to play with some really good players over my time here that have helped me reach this point.”

Swan played his entire minor hockey career with rep teams in the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association and in 2015/16 became an affiliate with the 100 Mile Wranglers junior ‘B’ club while playing with the Williams Lake Midget Tier 2 Timberwolves.

In 2017/18 Swan played his rookie season with the Steam and was awarded rookie of the year for both the Steam, as well as the KIJHL’s Okanagan Division. In his rookie year he tallied 21 goals and 34 assists for a total of 55 points.

In 2018/19 Swan set a new Steam single-season point record with 69 points (23G, 46A). He was selected as the team’s most valuable player for the season.

For the start of the 2019/20 campaign, Swan was honoured to be selected as the captain of the Steam.

Moving ahead this season, Swan and the Steam — currently sitting second in the Okanagan/Shuswap Conference’s Bill Ohlhausen Division with eight wins, nine losses and two overtime losses — have now set their sights on a KIJHL championship.

“I hope we, as a team, can continue to improve together, and hopefully make a run in the playoffs,” he said.

“My goal coming down here this year was for us to win a championship and that is still the goal for this season.”

