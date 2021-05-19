Cody Breuker, Adam Taylor victorious at Alberni Golf Club’s Stableford event

BY GERRY FAGAN

Special to the AV News

Another Men’s Club golf tourney at Alberni Golf Club is in the books, with 74 men playing in Sunday’s Stableford event (May 16).

So far it’s been a great year, the participation has been better, the weather is getting better. The condition of the course is getting better, the only thing that isn’t getting any better is my golf game.

Many thanks to Double R Meats for their generous donation to our organization. It was great to see Dallas Ward and his team out playing in his event.

Leading the way on the gross side was Cody Breuker, carding 72. Next, also with 72 was Mike Pichor, followed by Mike Savard (73), Ted Stewart (74), Andre Savard (74), Tyler Ruel (76), Dan Gray (76) and Joe Henri (76).

Adam Taylor won the net points side of the event, compiling 23 points, followed by Bob Matlock (22), Cliff O’Laney (22), Sam Parhar (22), Tanner Doucette (20), Colin Hamilton (20), Steve White (20), Dave Mann (20), Tylo Smith (19), Matt Mesic (19), John Robbins (18) and Bill Bjornson (18). All ties were settled by retrogression.

Closest to the pins were recorded by Terry Argotow on No. 2, Dan Gray on No. 4, Sam Parhar on No. 13, and Murry Haukeness on No. 17. The charity closest to the pin on No. 7, collecting $73 was Colin Hamilton.

All prizes may be picked up from the pro shop at the golf course.

Next Sunday, May 23 will be a gross and net competition, sponsored by Solda’s Restaurant. The usual closest to the pins and charity KP plus the money pot will all be in play.

Please book your own tee time in your own group starting at 7:30 a.m. and going until 11 a.m.

—Gerry Fagan writes about men’s club events from Alberni Golf Club.

Alberni Valley News