Coal Valley boxer back in action at Kelowna event

After nearly a two-year hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Coal Valley Boxing Club out of Fernie and Sparwood returned to Competitive Amateur Boxing at the Mad Katz Boxing Fight for the recent Community Charity boxing event in Kelowna. This was the first amateur boxing event outbreak hosted by Boxing BC since the Covid-19, and David Thompson fought on the card representing Fernie.

After nearly a two-year hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Coal Valley Boxing Club out of Fernie and Sparwood returned to Competitive Amateur Boxing at the Mad Katz Boxing Fight for the recent Community Charity boxing event in Kelowna. This was the first amateur boxing event outbreak hosted by Boxing BC since the Covid-19, and David Thompson fought on the card representing Fernie. Pictured above: Head Coach and President Mike Johnson

After nearly a two-year hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Coal Valley Boxing Club out of Fernie and Sparwood returned to Competitive Amateur Boxing at the Mad Katz Boxing Fight for the recent Community Charity boxing event in Kelowna. This was the first amateur boxing event outbreak hosted by Boxing BC since the Covid-19, and David Thompson fought on the card representing Fernie.

Thompson’s previous fight was at the last Judgement Night show in Fernie in February, 2020.

Thompson has trained hard during the last year when the Club has been open, and he fought hard against his Kelowna opponent Cam Moniz. Both fighters punched hard at the 175lbs Cruiser Weight class but unfortunately Moniz’s youth and better cardio got the better of Thompson towards the end of the 2nd and 3rd Round. Thompson at 38 years old, was giving away nearly 15 years to the youthful 24 year old Moniz. Despite suffering two standing 8 counts Thompson fought back hard each time but unfortunately didn’t get enough power punching in to avert a unanimous decision in favour of Moniz.

“It was so good to be back in the ring after all this time, and to be a part of such a great show and fund raiser,” Thompson said.

“It is always a pleasure supporting the Mad Katz Boxing Club,” said Mike Johnson, Head Coach and President of the Coal Valley Boxing Club. “Their charity event is always a sell-out, similar to our own Judgement Night events.”

Coal Valley Boxing Club will also be supporting the Cranbrook Eagles Charity event at the end of October, featuring Club fighters.

The club is open on Tuesday and Thursdays. See their Facebook page for further details.

Fernie Free Press