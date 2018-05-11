Coaches proud of gymnasts’ efforts at PG Invitational, Zone 8 Championships

Seventeen members of the Williams Lake Gymnastics Club divided and conquered during the weekend

Greg Sabatino photosWilliams Lake Gymnastics Club gymnasts coach Michaela Newberry (back from left), Shaelynn Dyck, Laura Strang, MacKenzi Johnson, Kalli Campbell, Marajade Goertz, Madyson Couture (middle from left), Ella McDonald, Nya Chutskoff, Allysia Irawan, Emily Swan, Ariana Dyck, Raeanna Brown, Isabelle McMath (front from left), Ava Johnson, Cali MacKinnon, Harmony Glanville, Raquel Tomelin and Chloe Boucher (front, centre) took to Prince George for two separate meets — the Prince George Invitational and the Zone 8 Championship.

Coach Raeanna Brown led the team’s level one, two and three gymnasts, while coach Michaela Newberry handled the level four athletes.

And with just one meet left, coming up June 8-10 in Kelowna at the Ogopogo Invitational, Brown said she’s been blown away with her gymnasts’ progress.

“At such a young age the pressure of remembering each routine can be a very tricky task,” Brown said. “They all placed on the podium winning medals alongside their ribbons.”

Saturday, Chloe Boucher was first overall in her age category, Cali MacKinnon took third overall in her class, Ava Johnson placed third overall and MacKenzi Johnson claimed first overall.

Sunday saw level threes Shaelynn Dyck and Marajade Goertz in action as they had the opportunity to participate in both the invitational and Zone 8 Championships.

“Despite being sick and injured they both pulled it together and did amazing,” Brown said. “I’m so proud of how hard they have worked. Marajade completed her round off back handspring for the first time on the floor, and I couldn’t be happier with the progress our little gymnastics family has made.”

Newberry, meanwhile, also had four level four gymnasts in both competitions during the weekend.

“During the second performance all the level fours managed to improve their scores from the previous day including multiple scores in the nines,” Newberry said. “They placed well on both days and managed to make it on to the podium multiple times during the championship award ceremony.”

Emily Swan finished with a first-place result in Zone 8 on beam to claim the title. The team also banded together to finish third overall in the level four team awards.

“I’ve never seen them all so proud of their performances, scores and awards,” she said.

“It’s safe to say they continue to impress me with their progress and sportsmanship.”