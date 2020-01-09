Coaches Kim Marfleet and Tyson Mulock lead Chiefs summer hockey camps

The well-known coaches will instruct players in the arts of skating and shooting.

The Chilliwack Chiefs are bringing in two highly respected coaches this summer as the organization goes next-level with its summer camp offerings.

Kim Marfleet will be in town for two weeks (July 13-17 and 27-31) running skating camps for players born between 2004-2011.

Marfleet is the director of Elite Skating in Langley.

She is a five time B.C. figure skating champion who has worked with hockey associations across the province and also worked with college programs.

Marfleet specializes in technical skating including advanced edge-work, power, stride efficiency and body alignment.

The cost of a three-day mini camp for players born 2004-2007 is $125.

The cost of a five-day camp for players born 2008-2011 is $209 and all sessions are being held at the Chilliwack Coliseum.

Tyson Mulock hits the ice in August for a five day shooting camp.

Mulock owns IQ Hockey Development and works with players from minor hockey up to junior, college and pro.

A former player, Mulock spent one huge year in the BCHL, posting 39 goals and 89 points in 59 games with a Nanaimo Clippers squad that went on to win the league championship in 2003-04. He went on to three seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Regina Pats, Vancouver Giants and Medicine Hat Tigers.

From there, Mulock launched into a 14 year pro career in Germany where he won several championships with the Berlin Polar Bears.

At the shooting camp, he’ll break down the mechanics and techniques of various shots and teach them to his students.

The camp will run Aug. 10-14 for players born between 2004-2011 at a cost of $190 per player.

“We are offering a variety of different programs and have something for players of all ages and skill levels,” said Chiefs associate coach and assistant GM Brad Rihela.

All told, there are 10 camps being offered this summer, several of them involving players and coaches from the Chiefs.

“It’s important for us to give back and be present in the community,” said Chiefs head coach and GM Brian Maloney. “We care about the City of Chilliwack and surrounding areas in the Fraser Valley. It’s our hope that this new programming will provide players in this area the elite development ground that they deserve.”

For the full list, click on the hockey camps tab at chilliwack chiefs.net.