Co-host Chargers win jr. boys Classic

Both host teams finished in the top half of the field when Duncan Christian and Shawnigan Lake schools teamed up to host the second annual Cowichan Valley Junior Boys Basketball Classic on Dec. 6 and 7.

Player of the Game Simon Deng led the DCS Chargers to a 56-45 win over Brentwood College School in the gold-medal game, while Shawnigan was defeated 61-35 by Dover Bay Secondary in the bronze match, despite the efforts of Max Huang, Shawnigan’s Player of the Game.

Shawnigan coach Andrew Shepherd was pleased to see one of the host schools take top spot.

“If it couldn’t be SLS, I’m happy it was DCS,” he said.

The Chargers went 3-0 in pool play, followed by 2-1 Dover Bay, 1-2 Nanaimo Christian, and 0-3 Gulf Islands. Brentwood was 3-0 in their pool, ahead of Shawnigan at 2-1, G.P. Vanier at 1-2, and Ucluelet at 0-3.

Ethan Hafso and Connor Hengstler were named tournament all-stars for DCS, along with Shawnigan’s Luca Ameresekere, Brentwood’s Jaxson MacDougald, and Zach Zhang of Dover Bay.