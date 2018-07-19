Cloverdale lacrosse player raising money for trip to nationals

Elijah Gill, 12, is the sole Surrey player on B.C.’s peewee lacrosse team headed to the national championships this August. (Samantha Anderson)

Cloverdale’s Elijah Gill will be one of 20 peewee lacrosse players representing B.C. at the upcoming national championships in Ontario this August.

The national championships are running in communities throughout Canada during the summer and into the fall. Elijah’s peewee team will be headed to Whitby, Ont., from August 6—13 to compete against other talented young athletes from across the country.

The lacrosse players will be there to compete for bragging rights and, more importantly, to have the experience of a lifetime.

Elijah has been playing lacrosse since he was six years old, and enjoys the sport because “it’s fun.”

He’s an avid athlete who plays basketball and softball at school, and also competes in judo, in addition to lacrosse, after school. His family are longtime Cloverdale residents, and Elijah has called Cloverdale home since he was two weeks old.

Elijah, the sole Surrey player on the B.C. peewee team, is raising money to fund the trip to Ontario along with his teammates. It will cost Elijah nearly $3,000 to travel to Whitby.

Elijah and his family are hosting a fundraising event at Dublin Irish Pub, located at 18789 Fraser Highway, on Saturday, July 28 at 6 p.m. They are currently looking for sponsors, or for businesses or individuals to donate items for a silent auction and raffle at the event.

The fundraiser will support his own travel expenses, and also those of his teammates, who are doing fundraisers in their own communities to help the team pay their way to nationals.

For more information, call Elijah’s dad, Rick, at 604-575-1618 or email thegills711@hotmail.com.

editor@cloverdalereporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter