The ladies in my foursome were the "Queens of Getting Close" on Tuesday night, July 2. Close to the green. Close to the hole. Close to being longest drive. Close to winning. And they say close is only good in horseshoes and hand grenades. But we were very good at laughing and having fun. Deb and I were even close to getting the paperwork and calculations all correct but....

Flights 1, 2 and 3 were all decided by retro and you should know by now that Debbie Rainer hates having to figure out who won by retro. Catharine Phillips won low gross in Flight 1 while Susan Newberry won low net. Both ladies scored 45. In Flight 2 the low gross winner was Deb Legaree and the low net winner was Susan Bondar. These ladies each scored a 48. The winners in Flight 3 scored 49. Val Williams won the low gross and Leslie Stirling won the low net. Low gross in Flight 4 was Anita Hill with a score of 55 and Lois McInnis came in second with a score of 58.

Deb Legaree scored a birdie to take the pot all by herself. Doreen Landry and Carol Willox chipped in from off the green to split the Chip In Pot. Debbie Rainer and I tried very hard to take the Putt prizes (hint – Debbie had the most) until we discovered the error of our ways. The Least Putt prize actually went to Glenda McLean with a total of 13 while Jess Thompson picked up the Most Putt prize with 24.

Here are the winners, where they won, what they won and who they won it from. Marla Hajmerle had a long drive on Hole 1 to win the prize from Rainer Custom Cutting and a long putt on Hole 2 to win the Station House Restaurant prize. Cathy Paul also had a long drive on Hole 1 to win the Sam’s Pizza certificate. Brenda Carl had a long Putt on 2 to win the gift from Little Fort as well as the Long Putt prize on Hole 8 from High 5 Diner. Susan Newberry won the Thompson Valley Awards mug on Hole 2 for a long putt, the KP prize on Hole 4 from Cindy Leibel of Royal LePage and the KP prize on Hole 6 from Barb and Carman Smith. Catharine Phillips had a long drive on Hole 3 to win the AG Foods certificate. Other long drives on Hole 3 went to Trudy Forsythe (Armour Mountain Office Supplies), Jessica Thompson (Barriere Motor Inn) and Lois McInnis (Barriere Timber Mart). Lois also came closest to the 150 Marker on Hole 9 to win the Mane Street Hair certificate. Ilke Marais had a KP on 4 to win the prize from MJB Lawyers. Anita Hill had a KP on the same hole to win the Stamer Logging prize. Evelyn Lucas took the prize from Salle Ranch for her KP and followed it up with the short drive on Hole 5 (Bear Lane Bistro & Boutique). KPs on Hole 6 were made by Deb Legaree (Brian and Brenda Carl) and Babes Shanko (Ron Wallace Trucking). Babes also had a KP in 2 on Hole 7 to win the Gift ‘n Gab certificate while Deb Rainer had a KP in 2 to win the HUB International prize. Long putts on Hole 9 earned prizes for Susan Bondar (Munro’s Clothing) and Trish Thompson (Quality Contractors).

I am looking forward to our first Fun Night next week – Tacky Tourist. I can’t imagine having more fun or laughing more than I did this week, but it just might happen. Put a costume on a woman and she sometimes loses all her shyness. (I was going to say inhibitions but we just aren’t those kinds of ladies).