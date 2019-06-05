Close game between Kootenay lacrosse rivals ends in overtime tie

The West Kootenay Timberwolves kicked off the first of two back-to-back home weekends in Rossland on Saturday.

The visiting Cranbrook Outlaws were looking for their second win of the season against the Timberwolves. The players did not disappoint the fans, with both teams delivering a strong and entertaining performance. The game ended tied at 6, with neither team able to score in the five-minute sudden-death overtime.

West Kootenay and Cranbrook are tied at 3-3-1 in the Junior B Tier 3 Division standings.

Offensive technical coach Kevin Floyd was thrilled with the fan support and the Timberwolves performance.

“We had a great turnout for our first game of the season in Rossland,” he said. “We were hoping for a win at home for the large crowd but were very happy with the comeback effort. We hope the fans who came out to cheer us on were satisfied and continue to support us down the regular season stretch as we try to earn home advantage for playoffs.”

Five Timberwolves players found the back of the Outlaws net, led by Castlegar’s Eric Reid who scored twice. Fruitvale’s Konrad Kohl, Rossland’s Alex Forshaw, Castlegar’s Dustin Perepolkin, and call-up player Reece Whitehead each contributed one goal.

Defensive technical coach Rob Van Beek commended the players’ effort. “The boys played hard. They hit the post five times in overtime but just could not get the winning goal.”

The Timberwolves have four regular season games left. They are hosting the Calgary Axemen on June 8 at 2 p.m., and the Olds Stingers on June 9 at 11 a.m. at the Castlegar Complex.

The Axemen and the Stingers will play each other on June 8 at 8 p.m.

The West Kootenay Timberwolves is a not-for-profit club delivering an organized junior box lacrosse program in the West Kootenays since 2018. The season runs from March to about mid-July. Eligible age is 17-21 as of December of the playing year.