Clippers win two out of three before break

Nanaimo Clippers defenceman Maxwell Crozier blocks a shot in front of goaltender Noah Featherstonhaugh Gowe during Friday’s road game against the Trail Smoke Eaters. Nanaimo won 7-3. (GARY DORLAND photo)

The Nanaimo Clippers lost their last game before the holiday break, but will be mostly satisfied after their road trip.

The city’s B.C. Hockey League team won two out of three games on a road swing through the Interior, defeating the Trail Smoke Eaters 7-2 on Friday and doubling up the Penticton Vees 4-2 on Saturday before falling 4-2 to the Merritt Centennials on Sunday afternoon.

In the blowout win, Brad Belisle and David Silye scored two goals apiece and Lucas Vanroboys had a goal and two assists. Brandon Marinelli and Vincent Millette were Nanaimo’s other scorers.

Noah Featherstonhaugh Gowe made 19 saves as shots were 37-22 in favour of the road team.

The next day Nanaimo won despite being outshot 38-25 by Penticton. Taz Burman made 36 saves. Brady Lynn scored twice for the Clips, Maxwell Crozier and Parker Colley also tallied and Tristan Crozier had three assists.

In the weekend finale, the score was 2-2 going into the third, but the Cents got a go-ahead goal with seven minutes left and then iced it with an empty-netter.

Burman made 31 saves in defeat and Lynn and Colley scored for Nanaimo.

The road trip was a father-and-son trip, with players’ dads accompanying the team on its travels.

GAME ON … The Clippers break until Dec. 29, when they face the Powell River Kings on the road. Nanaimo’s next home game isn’t until Jan. 5, when the Alberni Valley Bulldogs visit Frank Crane Arena for a 7 p.m. faceoff. For ticket information, visit www.nanaimoclippers.com.