Clippers will play Kings as BCHL playoffs start this week

Nanaimo defeats Powell River to end regular season, post season likely to start Friday on the road

Nanaimo Clippers forward Tyler Williams tries to weave past Powell River Kings opponents during Saturday’s BCHL game at Frank Crane Arena. The Clippers were wearing pink for anti-bullying awareness. GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin

The Nanaimo Clippers ended the regular season the way they want to start the post-season.

The Clippers defeated the Powell River Kings by a 6-4 score on Saturday at Frank Crane Arena in the final game of the B.C. Hockey League regular season.

The result ensured that the two teams will face one another in the first round of the playoffs, expected to get underway Friday, March 1, in Powell River.

The Clippers went into Saturday’s regular-season finale well aware that the contest was a potential playoff preview.

“We wanted that challenge,” said Aidan Hansen-Bukata, Clippers defenceman. “To pull out a win against those guys, it’s a good way to go into the playoffs with some confidence.”

The game was a chance to get more than just a mental edge, noted Clippers assistant coach Bob Foglietta.

“We talked about it. We wanted to set the tone for the game…” he said. “The more we could take the body and soften them up now, it’s better for us.”

Thomas Samuelsen led Nanaimo’s attack with two goals and Sammy Steele had a goal and three assists. Josh Bourne, Kyler Kovich and Marcus Mitchell also scored and Ethan Scardina, with three assists, claimed the team’s scoring title for 2018-19. Jordan Naylor earned the win in net with 17 saves as shots were 31-21 for the home team.

“I think we played a great team game,” said Mitchell. “The way we played tonight is the way we want to play in the playoffs, for sure. We came out there, we worked hard, we stuck to our system, we limited their shots and opportunities and I think that was a big key to the game.”

The Clippers scored 12 goals over their last two games of the season and so that area of their game is hot at the right time.

“We’ve gotten over the injury bug, so now things are starting to roll offensively the way we’d like,” Foglietta said.

At the same time, the team gave up more goals than it would like on the final weekend, too, but the assistant coach said the Clippers know how they can tighten up.

“I think it’s identifying on the back check,” Foglietta said. “We’ll work on it in practice this week and make sure that we clean it up a little bit so when we’re going into the playoffs, everyone knows their role.”

When asked about the keys the the series, the Clippers suggested that since they’re similar to the Kings in a lot of ways, it will be about trying to be that much better both five-on-five and in special teams situations. Mitchell said hustle, compete level and discipline are key and Hansen-Bukata said playoffs will require that “extra gear” to have success.

“Playoffs is always different,” he said. “Anything goes, pretty much, and it’s that grind. You’ve got to bring it game in, game out.”

GAME ON … The BCHL playoff schedule is not yet finalized but Game 1 is likely to take place Friday, March 1, in Powell River. Next action in Nanaimo will be Game 3 which is likely to happen Monday, March 4, at Frank Crane Arena.

Nanaimo Clippers beat the Powell River Kings 6-4 tonight in front of 2,100+ fans at Frank Crane Arena. It was a playoff preview as the BCHL post-season starts next weekend… #Nanaimo #Clippers pic.twitter.com/7Es05Qj0Xt — Greg Sakaki (@BulletinSports) February 24, 2019

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter