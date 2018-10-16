Clippers take two wins on road trip, play at home tomorrow

Nanaimo Clippers forward MacKenzie Merriman scores an overtime game-winning goal against the Wenatchee Wild on Friday in Washington State. GARY DORLAND photo

The Nanaimo Clippers won two out of three on their weekend road trip, including a victory against one of the BCHL’s powerhouse teams.

The Clippers edged the Wenatchee Wild 5-4 on Friday in front of 3,000-plus fans. Nanaimo went on to beat the West Kelowna Warriors 3-2 Saturday before falling 5-2 to the Coquitlam Express on Sunday.

In the game in the U.S., MacKenzie Merriman was the hero with the game-winning goal halfway through the first overtime period. It was his second goal of the game. Goalie Jordan Naylor was the game’s first star with 46 saves as his team was outshot 50-24. Ethan Scardina, Kyler Kovich and Josh Bourne scored for Nanaimo and Aiden Hansen-Bukata dished three assists.

The next day, Scardina and Bourne scored in regulation and Gunnar Wegleitner scored the shootout winner. Landon Pavlisin made 44 saves. Of note, former Clippers forward Matt Kowalski scored both goals for the Warriors.

The final game of the trip in Coquitlam, Scardina and Wegleitner scored and Naylor made 33 saves in defeat. Clippers defenceman Devon Mussio had a fight during the game against his former team.

GAME ON … The Clippers host the Victoria Grizzlies on Wednesday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. at Frank Crane Arena.