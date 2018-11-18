Clippers score on slapshot in overtime, win fourth straight

Nanaimo Clippers forward Gunnar Wegleitner, front, gets past a Prince George Spruce Kings opponent during Sunday’s BCHL game at Frank Crane Arena. Wegleitner would go on to score the overtime winner. GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin

A slapshot goal in overtime extended the Nanaimo Clippers’ winning results.

The Clippers were 3-2 winners against the Prince George Spruce Kings in B.C. Hockey League action on Sunday afternoon at Frank Crane Arena.

With just 20 second left in OT, a puck bounced into prime position for forward Gunnar Wegleitner to pounce and fire a rocket glove-side past the Spruce Kings’ goalie.

“I think once we finally got our legs moving and got our speed game happening, we started taking it to them and that’s what we had to do,” said Ken McPhalen, Clippers assistant coach.

Wegleitner said his team knew the opponent was playing its third game in three days, so the Clippers tried to take advantage and play with energy, but at the same time with patience in the extra frame. Goalie Jordan Naylor made a key toe save in OT which gave his team a chance to win it soon after.

“We thought we had to bury it right away on our next chance and sure enough, we did,” said Wegleitner.

Jonathan Stein and Thomas Samuelsen were Nanaimo’s other scorers and Naylor made 34 saves for the win.

Nanaimo also beat the Cowichan Valley Capitals by a 3-2 score on Friday night at Frank Crane Arena. Naylor made 28 saves in that one, including 18 saves in the third period alone. Ethan Scardina, Wegleitner and Matthew Mosher were the goal scorers.

The Clippers have now won four in a row.

“We’re finding our legs out there, finding our identity as a team and that confidence factor’s huge right now,” McPhalen said. “Guys are supporting each other; they’re battling for each other.”

Wegleitner alsom mentioned that the team is gaining confidence.

“The younger guys are playing more and guys are playing their roles, they’re starting to figure out where they’re playing, and older guys are definitely taking more of a leadership role,” he said. “I think it’s good, because once we get everybody clicking we’re going to start winning some [more] games and we’re going to start playing our game instead of other [teams’] games.”

GAME ON … The Clippers visit the Cowichan Valley Capitals on Tuesday, Nov. 20. Next home action for the Clippers isn’t until Nov. 30.

