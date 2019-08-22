Clippers play against each other, get ready to play against someone else

Forward Quinton Hill of Team Black has a shot stopped by Team Orange goalie Blake Wood during the Rhodesie Cup intrasquad game Wednesday at the Nanaimo Ice Centre. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

The Nanaimo Clippers have gotten training camp started with a lot of pace.

Young players and newcomers were first to take the ice as the B.C. Hockey League club opened training camp at Cliff McNabb Arena and got a look at more than 60 prospects and potential players to start the week.

On Wednesday night, Clippers players took to the ice at the Nanaimo Ice Centre for the annual Rhodesie Cup intrasquad game.

Team Orange was able to come out on top 4-3, with goals from Cody Savey, Sean Donaldson, Kyler Kovich and Connor Merriman. Blake Wood and Adam Bublitz shared time in the crease for the winning team. Team Black got a pair of goals from Liam Ryan and one from Devon Mussio.

After competing with each other, the Clippers move this weekend to exhibition play. The Shipmen will face the Victoria Grizzlies in a home-and-home pre-season set Friday, Aug. 23, in Victoria and then Saturday in Nanaimo’s Frank Crane Arena at Beban Park during the VIEX.

At the same time as the Clippers are adding youth, they are also adding experience as the team announced Tuesday the signing of major junior veteran Scott Mahovlich.

The forward from Abbotsford has more than 150 games of WHL experience with the Kamloops Blazers, Regina Pats and the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

“My goal this season is to win a championship and I really think this team can do that,” said Mahovlich, in a team press release. “Seeing the roster and knowing Wes Mussio and Darren Naylor [Clippers owner and coach, respectively] I knew I would like it here.”

Naylor coached Mahovlich when the athlete was nine years old.

“I knew since an early age he was going to be a great hockey player,” Naylor said in the release. “He is going to add a lot to our team, from his ability to play a two-way game, his size and physical presence to his leadership.”

GAME ON … Saturday’s game between the Clippers and the Grizzlies at Frank Crane Arena is part of the schedule of events of the Vancouver Island Exhibition at Beban Park. Faceoff is at noon. Admission to the game is included in fair admission.

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter