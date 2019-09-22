Clippers lose a close one against league-best Vees

(GREG SAKAKI/News Bulletin) Nanaimo Clippers players Mike Kennedy, left, and Scott Mahovlich help out their goalie as Penticton Vees opponent Lukas Sillinger looks for a loose puck in the crease during Sunday’s BCHL game at Frank Crane Arena.

The Nanaimo Clippers suffered a pair of one-goal losses this past weekend.

Nanaimo fell 2-1 to the Alberni Valley Bulldogs on the road Saturday, then gave up a third-period lead to lose 4-3 to the Penticton Vees on Sunday at Frank Crane Arena.

In Saturday’s tilt, Travis Walton scored his team’s only goal and goalie Jordan Naylor made 28 saves as shots were 36-30 in favour of the visitors.

On Sunday it was Robby Drazner, Walton and Sean Donaldson with goals to stake the Clippers to a 3-2 lead through two before the Vees managed to come back. Zach Bennett made 35 saves for the Shipmen while at the other end of the ice, Derek Krall, formerly of the Nanaimo Buccaneers, made 15 saves for the Vees in the win.

Had fun photographing today's Clippers-Vees game with my niece and nephew in tow. They got to see some goals up close and got high-fives from C-Dog. #GoClippers pic.twitter.com/QuqxKvHERx — Greg Sakaki (@BulletinSports) September 23, 2019

GAME ON … The Clippers have only one game next weekend, hosting the Powell River Kings on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 2 p.m. at Frank Crane Arena.

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter