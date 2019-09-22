(GREG SAKAKI/News Bulletin) Nanaimo Clippers players Mike Kennedy, left, and Scott Mahovlich help out their goalie as Penticton Vees opponent Lukas Sillinger looks for a loose puck in the crease during Sunday’s BCHL game at Frank Crane Arena.

Clippers lose a close one against league-best Vees

Nanaimo falls 4-3 to Penticton in BCHL action at Frank Crane Arena

  • Sep. 22, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

The Nanaimo Clippers suffered a pair of one-goal losses this past weekend.

Nanaimo fell 2-1 to the Alberni Valley Bulldogs on the road Saturday, then gave up a third-period lead to lose 4-3 to the Penticton Vees on Sunday at Frank Crane Arena.

In Saturday’s tilt, Travis Walton scored his team’s only goal and goalie Jordan Naylor made 28 saves as shots were 36-30 in favour of the visitors.

On Sunday it was Robby Drazner, Walton and Sean Donaldson with goals to stake the Clippers to a 3-2 lead through two before the Vees managed to come back. Zach Bennett made 35 saves for the Shipmen while at the other end of the ice, Derek Krall, formerly of the Nanaimo Buccaneers, made 15 saves for the Vees in the win.

GAME ON … The Clippers have only one game next weekend, hosting the Powell River Kings on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 2 p.m. at Frank Crane Arena.

