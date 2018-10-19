Clippers bounce back and beat Eagles

Nanaimo Clippers forward Jonathan Stein drives to the net during Friday’s BCHL game against the Surrey Eagles at Frank Crane Arena. GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin

The Nanaimo Clippers were able to not only win, but control the hockey game.

The city’s B.C. Hockey League team handled the Surrey Eagles 6-2 on Friday night at Frank Crane Arena.

The Shipmen skated to a 4-1 lead after one period and maintained their edge the rest of the way.

“I thought the boys came out with a lot of passion and a lot of speed tonight,” said Ken McPhalen, Clippers assistant coach. “We got control of the game early for a change, which is something we haven’t done a whole lot this year, and I think once we did that we just kept rolling.”

The Clippers found success with an aggressive forecheck but were responsible defensively, McPhalen said. On offence, they moved the puck around with confidence, patience, took good shots and got to the net.

“That’s our type of hockey and that’s how we’re going to try and play every night, just stick to our game plan,” said Josh Bourne, Clippers forward.

He said it was a good feeling for the guys to have a “comeback game” after a blowout loss on home ice against the Victoria Grizzlies two nights earlier.

“We had a great road trip last weekend and then Wednesday was kind of a demoralizer,” Bourne said. “To get this one back really brings the mood in the room back up.”

McPhalen said some recent veteran additions have helped add maturity to the team to help the young players along, “and it’s going to pay off in the long run.”

Bourne said through the different lineup changes, the chemistry is building.

“We’re starting to get a lot of good connections with our guys,” he said.

Six different Clippers scored Friday with Tyler Williams, Sammy Steele, MacKenzie Merriman, Aiden Hansen-Bukata, Gunnar Wegleitner and Bourne lighting the lamp. Carter Stephenson had three assists and Jordan Naylor made 21 saves for the win in goal.

GAME ON … The Clippers host the Powell River Kings on Sunday, Oct. 21, at 2 p.m. at Frank Crane Arena.

sports@nanaimobulletin.com