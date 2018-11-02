Clippers beat Capitals on overtime hat-trick goal

Tyler Williams scored the OT winner as the Nanaimo Clippers beat the Cowichan Valley Capitals 5-4

Nanaimo Clippers forward Tyler Williams shoots and scores in overtime against the Cowichan Valley Capitals on Friday night in BCHL action at Frank Crane Arena. GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin

A hat-trick goal in overtime lifted the Nanaimo Clippers to a win over their rivals.

The Clippers defeated the Cowichan Valley Capitals 5-4 on Friday night at Frank Crane Arena.

Sparking the win was forward Tyler Williams, who scored a hat trick including the game-winning goal three and a half minutes into the first overtime frame.

“It’s a big win for us, so we’ll take it, but there’s still a lot of work to do,” said Darren Naylor, Clippers coach.

On Williams’s game winner, an unassisted marker, he said he had lots of time to shoot on the play.

“The D kind of let me walk in and take a rip and I’d been hitting the net all night,” he said. “It was definitely a good feeling. Everyone I was playing with tonight was working hard and buzzing.”

Ethan Scardina and Sammy Steele also scored for Nanaimo and Jordan Naylor made 28 saves for the win.

The Clippers and Capitals played rough at times.

“If we stay five-on-five it’s good, but we’re taking too many penalties still,” Darren Naylor said. “You’ve got to walk the line. Too many of our guys are crossing the line still. We’ll fix it.”

The coach said his team hasn’t been able to quite find its chemistry yet because it’s been dealing with so many injuries.

“It would be nice to stay healthy for a while,” Naylor said. “It’s been hard on us; when you’re a younger team and you don’t really have the depth, it really weighs on you.”

Williams said if the Clippers can continue to become a closer group and work together, they’ll become a tough team to beat.

“I think we definitely have more to give and we’ve got a fun one Sunday, so we’re definitely looking forward to it,” he said.

GAME ON … The Clippers visit the Victoria Grizzlies on Sunday, Nov. 4, at the Q Centre. Next home game is Friday, Nov. 9, when the Alberni Valley Bulldogs visit the Clippers at Frank Crane Arena in a 7 p.m. faceoff.

Here's a third-period goal from Sammy Steele as the Nanaimo Clippers beat the Cowichan Valley Capitals 5-4 in overtime. Look for more video, interviews, a photo and stats at this link: https://t.co/XQty2D42n8 pic.twitter.com/HCIVdzlPDR — Greg Sakaki (@BulletinSports) November 3, 2018

