Climbers compete for Choc and Chalk

More than 100 students from Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland took part in the annual Choc and Chalk competition hosted by the Cowichan Valley School District’s Climbing Academy on Jan. 7.
The full-day competition saw some of the best high school climbers in Canada take to the wall, with prizes of chocolate and climbers chalk up for grabs.
Top finishers:
Experienced women
1. Ellaina Coley, Stelly’s
2. Adrianna Hilton, Stelly’s
3. Sage Walstra, Surrey
4. Tyla Fraser, Cowichan
5. Maeve Carlin, Cowichan
Advanced male
1. Dominic Fagan, Cowichan
2. Keiran Klettke, Cowichan
3. Jack Whitney, Quamichan
4. Geoff Arrowsmith, Cowichan
5. Nicolas Goble, Cowichan
Advanced female
1. Danica Williams, Cowichan
2. Kate Arrowsmith, Cowichan
3. Alyson Denis, Cowichan
4. Sarah Walker, Stelly’s
5. Elyse Rutledge, Stelly’s
Rec female
1. Amanda Gerber, Surrey
2. Kaia Lord, Quamichan
3. Julia Bellarimo, Stelly’s
4. S. Richardson, Stelly’s
5. Ava W. Loewen, Stelly’s
Rec male
1. Koen Langer, Stelly’s
2. Brenden Ethier, Stelly’s
3. Dylan Sawatsky, Lake Cowichan
3. Hudson Lebold, Surrey
5. E. Kulmeyer, Quamichan