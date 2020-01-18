Climbers compete for Choc and Chalk

Lake Cowichan’s Riley Mercer competes in the Chalk and Chalk event at École Mount Prevost on Jan. 7. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

More than 100 students from Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland took part in the annual Choc and Chalk competition hosted by the Cowichan Valley School District’s Climbing Academy on Jan. 7.

The full-day competition saw some of the best high school climbers in Canada take to the wall, with prizes of chocolate and climbers chalk up for grabs.

Top finishers:

Experienced women

1. Ellaina Coley, Stelly’s

2. Adrianna Hilton, Stelly’s

3. Sage Walstra, Surrey

4. Tyla Fraser, Cowichan

5. Maeve Carlin, Cowichan

6. Caitlin Thompson, Cowichan

7. Annika Savattic, Cowichan

8. Jillian Burrell, Stelly’s

9. Olivia Wakefield, Stelly’s

10. Kasey Walstra, Surrey

Advanced male

1. Dominic Fagan, Cowichan

2. Keiran Klettke, Cowichan

3. Jack Whitney, Quamichan

4. Geoff Arrowsmith, Cowichan

5. Nicolas Goble, Cowichan

6. Aidan Carrol, Stelly’s

6. Ethan Rutledge, Stelly’s

8. Tyler Ethier, Stelly’s

9. Jaden Coey, Stelly’s

9. Emlyn Pacholuk, Cowichan

Advanced female

1. Danica Williams, Cowichan

2. Kate Arrowsmith, Cowichan

3. Alyson Denis, Cowichan

4. Sarah Walker, Stelly’s

5. Elyse Rutledge, Stelly’s

6. Salome Mauesre, Cowichan

7. Lara Elmer, Stelly’s

8. Sierra Fraser, Cowichan

9. Mia Rzehulka, Stelly’s

10. Maria Gilbert, Stelly’s

Rec female

1. Amanda Gerber, Surrey

2. Kaia Lord, Quamichan

3. Julia Bellarimo, Stelly’s

4. S. Richardson, Stelly’s

5. Ava W. Loewen, Stelly’s

6. Kaitlyn Hall, Quamichan

7. Jaida Lewis, Stelly’s

8. Holly Sloman, Stelly’s

8. Abigail Collins, Stelly’s

10. Brianna Davies, Stelly’s

Rec male

1. Koen Langer, Stelly’s

2. Brenden Ethier, Stelly’s

3. Dylan Sawatsky, Lake Cowichan

3. Hudson Lebold, Surrey

5. E. Kulmeyer, Quamichan