Clearwater Rotary holds Iceman Days fishing derby

Variable temperatures in late January kept the ice on Dutch Lake sturdy enough for Clearwater Rotary's annual Fishing Derby, held on Feb. 4, to be a successful, enjoyable event.

The frozen surface of Dutch Lake was the active scene of Clearwater Rotary’s annual Ice Man Days on Feb. 2, with 37 registered fisher-folk. Photo by Rob Vesak

Variable temperatures in late January kept the ice on Dutch Lake sturdy enough for Clearwater Rotary’s annual Fishing Derby, held on Feb. 4, to be a successful, enjoyable event.

Thirty-seven optimistic fisher-people spent the morning with baited lines dropped through holes into the water below. Eight of them even landed fish.

After a tightly held measuring-tape recorded the results, Don Saborin (34.5 cm) was awarded the first-place prize of $300. Second place prize of $200 went to Allan Nicholas (34.2 cm), and winning $100 for third place was Orlyn Braaten (33 cm). The Early Bird Draw was won by Fred Hess.

Besides these prizes, all other registered participants selected a treasure of some kind, all donated by generous local businesses. Especially given the current downturn in the economy, heartfelt thanks go out to all of the following:

Borrow Enterprises, KDC Forestry Consulting, On Call Service Centre, Kal Tire, Surplus Herby’s, Jean Nelson, TNT, Clearwater Glass, Pharmasave, Royal Bank, Interior Savings Credit Union, Trust Integrity, District of Clearwater, Century 21, Wells Gray Home Hardware, Wild Flour Cafe, Dollar Emporium, Hindle Motors, Wadlegger Logging, Fleetwest, Rona Clearwater, Super Save, Mystic Dreams, Big Foot Trading Co., Clearwater Gems and Aspen Auto Parts.

Also, “a special thank you to Ron Rotzetter at On Call for donating a heated washroom for us to use during the event. That was wonderful.”

Sustenance was available throughout the event in the form of burgers, smokies, hot dogs, and hot beverages. Sleek snowmobiles delivered orders as requested.

During this event, the focus of Rotary’s next community “fun raiser” was brought out onto the ice. A wooden cut-out, nicknamed Rotary Richard, its clock set and ticking, is now in place on that solid surface. There it will sit until some time in March or April when the attached rock falls through the ice, thus recording the time that the ice actually melts.

Enter your guess with Rotarians who will be set up at Buy Low: $2 each or three for $5 for your chance to win $500 in local gift certificates.

Besides being enjoyable community events, these Rotary projects and others raise money for CSS student scholarships, the International Student Exchange Program, benches around Clearwater, hiking trail maintenance in Wells Gray Park, Christmas tree light-up and gift bags for seniors, along with supporting Rotary International’s End Polio initiative.

Meetings are held every second Monday, 6 p.m. at Clearwater Lodge, catered by Gateway Grill. For information about membership, contact Abbey Bates (250-674-2127) or Eileen Sedgwick (250-674-2400).

Barriere Star Journal