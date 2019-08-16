Clearwater ready for upcoming Half Marathon

The Candle Creek Half Marathon is quickly approaching and organizers want the public to be aware the Candle Creek bike trails will be closed that day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is scheduled for Aug. 24 and is being hosted by the Wells Gray Outdoor Club, with all proceeds going toward maintaining the trails at Candle Creek as well as helping to build new ones.

As of Aug. 13, there were 110 participants ready to take part, coming from as far as Saskatchewan, as well as Alberta and across B.C.

There is still time to register and organizers encourage spectators to bring loud noisemakers and cheer hard for the racers.

Juanita Allen, race director and organizer, previously said the half marathon has been two years in the works and the idea is to make it an annual event.

“The hope is that it will be a success to build upon as a featured and flagship annual event for the community and visitors,” she added.

The event will be broken into three categories with 5 km, 10 km and 21 km runs, as well as a kids race for participants to run or walk.

The 21 km starts at 10 a.m., the 10 km leg begins at 10:30 a.m., the five km portion starts at 10:45 a.m. and the kid’s race is scheduled to begin at 11:45 a.m.

Two local bands have also signed on to provide entertainment with the Silvertones taking the stage from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Imagine playing from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Piglet food truck will be onsite as well, serving food for hungry attendees.

There will medallions for everyone who crosses the finish line and prizes for first, second and third place for each of the three events, with the awards starting at 1 p.m. with door prizes to follow.

T-shirts with the race logo will also be available to purchase for $20.

“I know that Clearwater has a lot of runners here; a lot of people have been wondering why it took so long for someone to do this, so there’s a lot of excitement locally for the event,” Allen said.

“I think it’s going to bring the community together, whether it’s volunteering or just coming out and cheering on your friends or family.”