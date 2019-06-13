Clearwater hosts fastball tournament

Brendan Green from Clearwater’s U12 team winds up to deliver a strike to a Merritt player. Photos By K.A.Pendergast

By K.A.Pendergast

Last weekend saw Clearwater teams host a tournament for fast-pitch baseball for area youth.

The total for both U12 and U14 divisions was 11 teams. This also included a team from Kamloops in the U16 division. Although some teams from out of town have either boys or girls, Clearwater doesn’t have enough players to make separate teams, so local players were all together on one, for each age division.

The tournament was held for fun, experience and some exciting ball ensued. Each game saw a Heart and Hustle, as well as a Golden Glove award given to players on each team.

Naturally, there was the typical valley weather with a rainout for the last game on Saturday that had to be rescheduled between the games the next day. Luckily this time there were no flooded fields. The crack of the bat and cheers from fans made for an enjoyable diversion from every-day relaxation on the lazy weekend.

Clearwater came in first place for the U12 division, with Barriere in second and 100 Mile House in third.

Clearwater also came in first for the U14 division, 100 Mile House came in second and Kamloops U16 girls ranked third.

Smiles, laughter and camaraderie were out in full force and hopefully, next tourney will see even more joining in. Supporting the youth teams is one of the local favourite pastimes as we all know, so let’s look forward to those magic words for next time…Play Ball!

