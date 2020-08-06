Clearwater Hockey School cancelled

After a bit of thought the District of Clearwater has decided not to run the Clearwater Hockey School this year.

A recommendation was made at the July 14 council meeting that the DOC cautiously go forward with plans to host the event from Aug. 29 to Sept. 30, but Mayor Merlin Blackwell said in the end district staff were uncomfortable with the idea.

“At this point it’s not (going forward). We looked at it and we basically took it out at the last council meeting. We were, with the exception of one, I believe it’s in Penticton, which is for an elite level, the only other (town) in the Thompson-Okanagan region, that was going to go forward with one,” said Blackwell.

“Some staff internally were not comfortable with it and the trend with where all this is going, with COVID-19 response and all that sort of thing, said no for risk management purposes.”

Blackwell did note, however, if the COVID-19 situation relaxes enough by October the program could possibly start from scratch and go ahead later in the year.

Barriere Star Journal