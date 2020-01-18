Clearwater Hockey Days

Pre-novice

This year the pre-novice are working hard on their skating skills. They have improved a great deal and enjoy scrimmages at every practice.

Novice

The novice team has a full bench this year with 22 players ages 6-8, which means splitting into two teams for games and tournaments.

So far the team has hosted a home tournament, travelled to Valemount and Merritt, and had home games versus Ashcroft, Valemount, Merritt, and 100 Mile. They are excited about their upcoming second home tournament Jan. 18-19, as well as an away tournament in 100 Mile in February.

The team practices twice a week with their hard-working and dedicated coaches and on-ice helpers: Dan von Hollen (head coach), Jamie Wilkinson (assistant coach), Blaine Wright (assistant coach), Kris Cooke, and Travis Hall. The focus for novice players is having fun, getting exercise, demonstrating great sportsmanship, and developing hockey skills.

Atom

The Ice Hawks atom team is playing Atom Development this year, which is a more competitive league. This team consists of first and second-year players.

The atom team has been working hard developing individually and as a team. They have been playing many games, with some wins and losses. They work hard at their practices and it shows during games.

They look forward to seeing what the rest of the season holds. Clearwater will get to host a home tournament in February and the Atom Development Playoffs in March.

Peewee

The Ice Hawks peewee team has had a successful first half of the season, all while having fun, developing individual skills and team play.

The peewees are currently leading the standings and remain undefeated in league games. The team also finished second place in consecutive tournaments, the first in Kelowna and the second was hosted in Clearwater. The team is excited for the remainder of the season, which will include league games, a final home tournament, playoffs and hosting districts.

Midget

The midgets have a strong record in the league so far this season with nine wins, only one loss, and one tie. They travelled to Quesnel for a tournament early in the season and will be heading to the Pitt Meadows tournament at the end of the month. There are still seven more league games to play, and five are home games so we hope to see you there!

Bantam

Our Clearwater bantam rec team participates in a league with teams from Chase, Merritt, Lillooet and Ashcroft. We are currently in third place and about halfway through our season.

We travelled to Nakusp and Lumby for tournaments in November where we faced some tough competition. The team played their hearts out and placed third and fifth respectively. We are hosted our home tournament Jan. 10-12 and have league games throughout the months of January and February.

