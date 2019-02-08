Clearwater Hockey Days sees great participation

Ryker and Mason Kelly received 34 likes for their Hockey Days Facebook contest photo, scoring them the grand prize of four Kamloops Blazers tickets, $50 gift card for dinner and $50 gas card. Photos submitted

Clearwater Hockey Days saw a successful year with schools, community members and many businesses showing their support for Canada’s national winter sport by wearing hockey jerseys as well as watching our local teams play over the weekend, said community recreation healthy living coordinator, Eleanor Collins.

Winners of the Hockey Days contest were Ryker and Mason Kelly, who received 34 Facebook likes for their photo. The grand prize was four Kamloops Blazers tickets, $50 gift card for dinner and a $50 gas card.

Second place winners were Lisa, Kypton and Dayton Fraser who came in a close second, receiving 32 likes. Their prize was a $25 gift certificate to Wells Gray Inn.

Winners for the Design the Zamboni colouring contest were Jayla Toma, beginner hockey school registration, Chance Wynn, beginner hockey school registration, Jack Virdi, skating party with Double R Pizza, Katie Biagioni, skating party with Wells Gray Inn pizza, Braeden Osmond, skating party with Dairy Queen ice cream cake and Lakaya Joseph, skating party with Dairy Queen ice cream cake.