Clearwater Footy Festival kicks off

By K.A.Pendergast

The sixth annual Clearwater Footy Festival soccer tournament was held on June 1-2, at the Clearwater Secondary School fields and put on by the Clearwater Youth Soccer Association.

The teams took to the field with determination and a level of energy that was off the charts. There were a number of teams scheduled to play with some from Clearwater, Barriere and rounding out the fields were teams from Lillooet and Lil’wat to make a total of 20 teams and three Divisions U8, U10 and U13.

The competition was a round robin format with winners determined by points. There were awards called the Golden Boot and Heart’n Hustle given out after each game as well as DQ coupons available at the close of the games.

The success of the tourney is always dependent on the volunteers and coaches as well as the athletes bringing their best game every time and this weekend was no exception. The enthusiasm was contagious.

The organized chaos was crazy and fun for everyone involved and there is no doubt that from the first kick to the last, the level of enjoyment was sky-high!