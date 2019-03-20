Clearwater event features 5 km, 10 km and 21 km courses as well as a kids race

Organizer for Clearwater's new Candle Creek Half Marathon, Juanita Allen, said registration is now open for the event, which takes place Aug. 24. File photo

Mark your calendars—registration is now open for Clearwater’s first annual Candle Creek Half Marathon, which will be held Aug. 24 at the Wells Gray Outdoors Club Candle Creek trail system.

According to organizers, this new race promises to engage and attract locals and visitors to experience a fun race day in Clearwater.

The race is being hosted by the Wells Gray Outdoors Club with partnership and support from many local businesses and organizations. The event will have something for everyone as it consists of 5 km, 10 km and 21 km courses as well as a kids race, which participants can run and walk. The unique terrain of the Candle Creek trail system will also offer challenging and scenic terrain for serious runners as well.

Race organizer Juanita Allen has already been working to garner community support and volunteers for the event.

The event will be held in partnership and with guidance from Runner’s Sole in Kamloops. The hope is that the event will be a success to build upon as a featured and flagship annual event for the community and visitors.

For more information contact race director, Juanita Allen, at blackpool2016@telus.net or 780-814-3516.